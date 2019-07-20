Saturday, July 20, 2019  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

Karachi water supply suspended after pipe bursts at Dhabeji

1 hour ago
 

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Water supply to Karachi was suspended early Saturday morning after a pipeline at the Dhabeji Pumping Station burst.

According to the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, the 72-inch pipe burst because a lot of pressure built up when power supply to the station was suspended. The backlog of water damaged the pipe.

K-Electric suspended power to the station from 4am to 4:30am, causing the pipeline to burst.

Water supply to the city has therefore been suspended. So far, the city has received 20 million gallons less than it should. Managing director Asadullah Khan has ordered the immediate repair of the line.

Engineers and technicians are at the site with machinery and tools to repair the line but in the meantime, Khan has advised people in Karachi to use their water sparingly.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi water
 
