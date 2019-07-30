Karachi might face another major power breakdown, warns KE

Karachi could face another major power breakdown in the next few hours because of a flood near the city’s scheme 33 areas, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the company spokesperson said that there is a flood-like situation near KDA-220 grid station and that water was entering into the station.

KE may have to close down its grid station if the flow of water doesn’t stop, the spokesperson warned, saying that the city administration and other departments have been informed of the current situation.

Power supply could be affected to several areas, including Gulshan, Azizabad, Liaqatabad, Malir, FB Area, Surjani, Shadman, Johar, Shah Faisal among many others.

Heavy rains on Monday and Tuesday have caused flooding across several Karachi roads and motorways, and a four-kilometre section of the M9 motorway that connects Karachi to Hyderabad has now been closed for traffic.

Only one side of the motorway is being used currently, according to the motorway authorities, with the traffic being diverted to Saadi Town.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Tuesday that more rains could lash Karachi.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, PMD Director General Mohammad Riaz said the ongoing monsoon spell in the country will start to subside after 24 hours.

He said the rain system that entered Sindh had its centre in the Arabian Sea and the rains have been caused by the low air pressure in the sea.

“Although the current rain system will start to abate after the next 24 hours, another rain system could enter the city any time,” Riaz said.