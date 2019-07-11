Gujrat woman confesses to murdering husband: police

A woman confessed on Thursday to murdering her husband, the Gujrat police confirmed.

Thirty-five-year-old Yasir Shah had come from Saudi Arabia a month ago to meet his family. He was found dead in his house and his wife told everyone that he died of a heart attack.

Shah was laid to rest but his body was exhumed and forensic samples were sent for testing. The tests confirmed that he was poisoned.

During interrogation, the suspect admitted to killing her husband. She worked with two other accomplices.

The three suspects have been arrested and a court has remanded them into police custody.

