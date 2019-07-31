Faisalabad’s ‘snow white’ calves become the talk of the town

With Eidul Azha around the corner, an increasing influx of cows, buffaloes, sheep, goats, and camels can be seen at cattle markets across Pakistan. Thousands of people have been visiting these markets in search of an affordable sacrificial animal.
In Faisalabad's Mawana market, two white calves have become the talk of the town. Many people visit the white-coloured pair and take pictures with them. Some people have started calling them 'snow white', while others refer to them as 'white beauties'.
They cost a whopping Rs3 million.
"They are such beautiful animals, but their price is a little too much," said a person who had come to the market.