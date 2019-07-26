Atif Zaman’s driver dies in hospital

Nadeem, the driver of Atif Zaman who had attempted suicide on July 19, died in Karachi’s Jinnah hospital on Friday.

JPMC Executive Director Dr. Seemin Jamali confirmed that Nadeem died during treatment. He was shifted to the hospital on July a19 after he consumed poison.

Nadeem was also arrested after Atif Zaman murdered anchor Mureed Abbas and Khizer Hayat on July 10 in Karachi defence area.

However, the police released him after recording his statement.

Abbas’s wife told reporters that her husband invested their money in a business and Atif Zaman was not returning their money.

Atif Zaman had told police that he didn’t have any source of income and that he gave profit to his investors from the money he got from other investors.

“I had worked in the tyre business and people knew me,” Zaman said. “I was buying tyres from them and selling it to others.”

It all started in 2014, he said, adding that he was giving 20% to 25% discount to his investors.

“Suppose if someone invested Rs1 million, then I would give them Rs200,000 in profit and the Rs1 million would be re-invested,” he said. “I made Mureed Abbas’s brother open a tyre shop in Mianwali.”

