Between 50 and 60 people have been saved from drowning in the Swat River.

According to SSP Muhammad Hilal, they were trying to bathe in the river to beat the heat.

But the administration has imposed a ban on bathing in the river due to flooding.

The police are working to ensure that people don’t jump in the river and trying to save them if they do.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.