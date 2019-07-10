100 passengers stranded after PIA switches planes

Over 100 passengers were stranded at the Islamabad airport on Saturday after PIA switched airplanes at the last moment.

The airline switched from a Boeing 777 plane to an ATR and there was no space for over 100 passengers.

The angry passengers staged a protest at the Islamabad airport and tussled with airport security. They even broke a printer.

The ASF called in extra personnel to manage the situation.

The passengers ceased their protest after PIA assured them they would be accommodated on other flights. However, as of Saturday afternoon the passengers were still at the airport.

