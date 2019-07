Ten people were killed and 24 injured in a traffic accident near Sanghar’s Shahpur Chakar Saturday afternoon.

A speeding bus and chingchi rickshaw collided on the Sanghar-Nawabshah Road. The bus was travelling from Nawabshah to Sanghar while the rickshaw was travelling from Khadro to Shahpur.

The victims include five women, three children and two men.

The bodies and people injured were taken to a hospital in Shahpur Chakar.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.