$1.6b to fix Karachi water board in 12 years: CM

The World Bank is giving the Sindh government $1.6 billion over a period of 12 years to overhaul the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced the Karachi Water & Sewerage System Improvement Project (KWSSIP) Tuesday, July 17. “I am committed to making KWSB a self-sustainable and efficient service providing organization,” he said.

A World Bank team discussed how this will happen at a meeting at CM House.

P&D Chairperson Naheed Shah said that the first phase of the scheme has been approved at Rs14.7 billion over five years. It has also been approved by the CDWP.

The KWSSIP is a three-phase project. The first phase is estimated at a cost of $400 million focusing on improving water and wastewater services and a defined set of institutional reforms to transform the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board into a financially viable utility.

It is divided into KWSB reform at $30 million; securing a sustainable water supply and sewerage system at $350 million and project management and studies at $20 million.

Strategic investment

Strategic infrastructure investment and capacity building in integrated storm water drainage and solid waste management is a $50 million component of the WB funding. This will finance strategic city-wide (inter-jurisdictional) infrastructure needed to enhance Karachi’s livability and competitiveness. The component will focus on two interlinked sectoral interventions of integrated storm water drainage and solid waste management (SWM), and include development of drainage and SWM master plans, financing models, public awareness campaigns, feasibility studies for private financing models, etc. tentative technical assistance activities and selective investments in integrated drainage and SWM are included.