HOME > Local

Two-storey building collapses after cylinder explosion in Faislabad

9 mins ago
 
Two people were injured



A two-storey building collapsed in Faisalabad after a cylinder explosion Sunday morning.

The building was located in Gulstan Colony. According to rescue sources, the explosion was caused by a gas leak.

Two people were injured after being trapped under the rubble following the explosion.

They were pulled out and taken to a nearby hospital, according to rescue officials.

