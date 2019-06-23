Sunday, June 23, 2019 | 19 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Local
Two-storey building collapses after cylinder explosion in Faislabad
Yousaf Cheema
9 mins ago
Two people were injured
A two-storey building collapsed in Faisalabad after a cylinder explosion Sunday morning.
The building was located in Gulstan Colony. According to rescue sources, the explosion was caused by a gas leak.
Two people were injured after being trapped under the rubble following the explosion.
They were pulled out and taken to a nearby hospital, according to rescue officials.
explosion
Faisalabad
