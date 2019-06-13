Two children burnt after gas-filled balloons explode in Faisalabad

Two children were injured after gas-filled balloons exploded during a birthday party in Faisalabad on Wednesday.

The children, aged seven and four, were taken to Allied Hospital where doctors say they are no longer in danger.

The incident occurred at a birthday party in Shareefpura. The balloons caught fire and exploded, injuring the children.

The children’s parents say the kids filled the balloons with natural gas from the Sui Gas line in their house. They claimed that they didn’t know about this before the party.

The balloons caught fire when candles were lit on the birthday cake. Balloons are usually filled with helium (to make them rise) or regular air.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.