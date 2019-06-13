HOME > Local

Two children burnt after gas-filled balloons explode in Faisalabad

48 mins ago

Two children were injured after gas-filled balloons exploded during a birthday party in Faisalabad on Wednesday. 

The children, aged seven and four, were taken to Allied Hospital where doctors say they are no longer in danger.

The incident occurred at a birthday party in Shareefpura. The balloons caught fire and exploded, injuring the children.

The children’s parents say the kids filled the balloons with natural gas from the Sui Gas line in their house. They claimed that they didn’t know about this before the party.

The balloons caught fire when candles were lit on the birthday cake. Balloons are usually filled with helium (to make them rise) or regular air.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
balloon Faisalabad
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
balloon, birthday party, faisalabad, explosion, children injured
 
MOST READ
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
Today's outlook: Govt set to unveil Budget 2019-2020 
Today’s outlook: Govt set to unveil Budget 2019-2020 
Here's what to expect from Budget 2019-20
Here’s what to expect from Budget 2019-20
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.