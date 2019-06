The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is going to be cracking down on tourists who litter in the province’s valleys and mountains.

Tourists who are caught littering will be fined. The government also plans to deploy a tourism police force to keep tourists in check.

KP Health Minister Atif Khan said tourists need to cooperate with the local government to keep the mountains clean.

