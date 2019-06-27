Thursday, June 27, 2019  | 23 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

Three killed in wall collapse

40 mins ago
 
A child was injured in the incident



Three people, including a child, were killed in a wall collapse in Okara early Thursday. 

The incident occurred in a village in Okara district.

According to rescue officials, the wall collapsed due to strong winds the night before.

A child was also injured in the incident.

