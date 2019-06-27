Thursday, June 27, 2019 | 23 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Local
Three killed in wall collapse
Javed Sikandar
40 mins ago
A child was injured in the incident
Three people, including a child, were killed in a wall collapse in Okara early Thursday.
The incident occurred in a village in Okara district.
According to rescue officials, the wall collapsed due to strong winds the night before.
A child was also injured in the incident.
