Peshawar residents want a ban on jirgas in public parks

The residents of Peshawar’s Hayatabad are fed up with people using parks for jirgas and political meetings.

They approached the Peshawar police, seeking a resolution to this problem. In return, the police have written to the Peshawar Development Authority.

Residents say every other day, there are jirgas or political gatherings being held in the park, which means they can’t use it. Parks are meant for children and people who want to enjoy nature, said one resident. People who live nearby can’t enjoy the park when there are political meetings and jirgas being held all the time, he said.

The police have written to the Peshawar Development Authority seeking a ban on political activities in family parks. The authority says it will make a decision keeping in mind the welfare of the people.

