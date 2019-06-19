Wednesday, June 19, 2019  | 15 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Local

Peshawar residents want a ban on jirgas in public parks

25 mins ago

The residents of Peshawar’s Hayatabad are fed up with people using parks for jirgas and political meetings.

They approached the Peshawar police, seeking a resolution to this problem. In return, the police have written to the Peshawar Development Authority.

Residents say every other day, there are jirgas or political gatherings being held in the park, which means they can’t use it. Parks are meant for children and people who want to enjoy nature, said one resident. People who live nearby can’t enjoy the park when there are political meetings and jirgas being held all the time, he said.

The police have written to the Peshawar Development Authority seeking a ban on political activities in family parks. The authority says it will make a decision keeping in mind the welfare of the people.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
park Peshawar
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
peshawar park, peshawar, hayatabad, hayatabad park, jirga, peshawar jirga, peshawar development authority, pda
 
MOST READ
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
KMC demolishes footpath dastarkhawans: where can Karachi's poor eat now?
KMC demolishes footpath dastarkhawans: where can Karachi’s poor eat now?
WATCH: Maryam pokes fun at 'technical problems' in PM's speech
WATCH: Maryam pokes fun at ‘technical problems’ in PM’s speech
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.