Parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were jolted by an earthquake early Wednesday.

The earthquake, which measured five on the Richter scale, originated 20 kilometres west of Batgram at 3:10am, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad.

Areas where tremors were felt included Mansehra, Buner, Swat, Abbottabad, Swabi, Balakot, Shangla, Batagram and Tor Ghar.

