Karachi water supply cut off after power suspension at Dhabeji

The supply of water to Karachi has been suspended after electricity was cut off at the Dhabeji Pumping Station.

Dhabeji is the main pumping station maintained by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board. A representative for the board said that over 300 million gallons of water was not supplied to the city because of the power outage and a line burst at the station. The city is suffering from a water shortage because of this, he said.

Power was cut off to Dhabeji after a fire at K-Electric’s grid station. It was restored at 13 hours.

The managing director of the water board, Asadullah Khan, said that the line has been repaired. Water supply has restarted but at a very slow pace.

The water board representative said it will take them at least 75 to 90 hours to get the water pumps working at normal capacity again. The board has asked people to conserve water and not to waste it.

