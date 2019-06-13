Four online taxi service drivers arrested in Karachi for looting

Four online taxi service drivers were arrested in Karachi for looting.

They were arrested in a joint operation by the Aziz Bhatti police and Anti-Street Crime Squad. The police began an investigation after one driver stole a woman’s mobile phone on June 3. The woman, a resident of Lahore who was visiting Karachi, lodged a complaint at the Aziz Bhatti police station.

They conducted raids in District East and arrested four men identified as Aijaz, Umar, Fawad and Sajjad, all of whom are taxi drivers employed by Uber and were involved in looting people.

According to the police, they mainly targeted women. The East SSP has warned people to be careful when using online taxi services.

A case has been lodged against the Uber Karachi administration and four suspects under Section 382 (theft) of the PPC.

