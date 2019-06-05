HOME > Local

Four killed in firing incidents in Balochistan

2 hours ago

Four people were killed in Balochistan in two separate firing incidents Wednesday morning. 

In Washuk district, assailants on a motorcycle opened fire at three men on a motorcycle going for Eid prayers. All three were relatives.

The incident occurred in the Naal tehsil. The victims have been identified as Jahangir, his son Wahid Bux and relative Basheer. Their bodies were handed over to their families once post-mortem examinations were conducted.

The Levies and Frontier Constabulary sealed the area and have begun investigations. They are searching for the assailants.

Another man was shot dead in Qila Saifullah.

