Saturday, June 22, 2019  | 18 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Local

Five killed in traffic accident in Muzaffargarh

13 mins ago
 

Five people were killed in a traffic accident in Muzaffargarh Saturday morning.

The collision between a bus and a motorcycle-rickshaw also left two people injured. The families of the victims staged a protest and blocked the Mianwali Road. They dispersed after negotiations with the police.

The accident took place on the same road, near Sarwar Shaheed Chowk. The speeding bus hit the motorcycle-rickshaw and killed five passengers – one woman and four men.

The bus was travelling to Mansehra from Karachi.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
accident muzaffargarh
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
Muzaffargarh, accident, mianwali road, mansehra, karachi, rickshaw, bus
 
MOST READ
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Fawad Chaudhry admits he slapped Sami Ibrahim
Fawad Chaudhry admits he slapped Sami Ibrahim
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.