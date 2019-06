Five people died in a traffic accident in Punjab’s Narowal Sunday.

A van and coach collided on Narowal’s Zafarwal Road, causing a CNG cylinder inside one of the vehicles to explode.

The explosion resulted in a fire that claimed the lives of five passengers and left 20 people injured. They were taken to the District Headquarter Hospital.

The deceased comprised two women and three men.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.