The Karachi to Quetta Bolan Express is back on track after derailing near the Kotri Junction.

The train derailed on Sunday. There were no casualties in the accident.

However, trains on the track had to be stopped for 1.5 hours while a crane was summoned from Hyderabad to move the bogey.

According to Railway authorities, the trains are now operating per schedule.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.