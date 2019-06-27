Body of drowned boy still not found

The body of a 16-year-old boy who drowned in Karachi’s Saadi Town still hasn’t been found.

He drowned in a KWSB water line three days ago and his family is still looking for the body.

They say Abdul Rahim had gone to fill water from the lines when he fell in.

The KWSB has absolved itself of responsibility as it says residents of the area steal water from the line and the incident occurred while the boy was stealing.

