Five members of a gang involved in stealing motorcycles were arrested from Karachi’s Sohrab Goth on Friday.

Arms, drugs, two stolen bikes, mobile phones and cash were seized from their possession.

The suspects were also involved in drug dealing, snatching and robberies, according to the police, who added that they sold parts of the stolen motorcycles.

A case has been filed against them.

