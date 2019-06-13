HOME > Local

13 killed in road accident in Balochistan’s Qila Saifullah

1 hour ago

Thirteen people were killed in a road accident in Balochistan’s Qila Saifullah Monday morning. 

The collision between a truck and passenger van in Ali Khel left 10 other people injured.

The van was travelling from Quetta to Zhob.

Among the victims was a woman and five children between the ages of one and five.

Five of the victims were from the same family. All the injured have been sent to Quetta.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal has expressed his sorrow over the tragic accident and directed the health secretary to ensure the injured receive proper medical treatment.

