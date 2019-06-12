Wednesday, June 26, 2019  | 22 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
12 injured after explosion at Lahore bakery

8 hours ago
 

Twelve people were injured after an explosion at a bakery in Lahore early Wednesday morning. 

The bakery was located on Ferozepur Road.

The blast occurred around 5:30am, when the bakery staff had begun cleaning up ahead of its opening.

The police are investigating whether the blast was caused by a gas leak or cylinder explosion.

The entire bakery was destroyed in the explosion and the shutters of nearby shops also collapsed. Those injured were taken Services Hospital where one person is reported to be in critical condition.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
lahore, bakery, ferozepur road, lahore bakery blast, bakery blast, explosion
 
