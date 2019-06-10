10-year-old killed at Karachi’s Sea View Beach in go-kart accident

A 10-year-old boy was killed at Karachi’s Sea View Beach on Wednesday after he was hit by a speeding go-kart.

Go-karts or buggies are common at the beach, where people pay money to drive the go-karts around the beach for a few minutes.

The boy, Farhan, was killed after a speeding go-kart hit him. He and his family live in New Karachi and had come to the beach for a picnic.

The Darakshan police have lodged a case and taken six people into custody but the driver of the go-kart managed to flee.

Farhan’s brother told SAMAA TV that Farhan was following his sister, who went to get food, when he was hit. He sustained a severe head injury.

The police believe the accident was because the driver of the go-kart was speeding.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.