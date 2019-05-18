Two Lahore children suffocate after getting trapped in a box

Two children died in Lahore after suffocating inside a metal box.

The children, siblings identified as Kamran and Beenish, were playing at their house in the Hanjarwal neighbourhood. They came upon an empty metal box used to store wheat and decided to play in it. As they were playing in the box, its lid closed and they were unable to lift it and rescue themselves.

The police have determined that they died due to suffocation. They handed the bodies over to the family after completing the medico-legal formalities.

Police handed over the bodies to the famlyFollow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.