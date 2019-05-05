HOME > Local

Two boys drown in water tank in Karachi’s Korangi

5 hours ago

The water tank

Two boys died in Karachi after falling in a water tank at a construction site. 

The children, identified as 10-year-old Abdullah and eight-year-old Annas, left their house in Korangi’s Mehran Town to play and found a house that had been demolished during a recent anti-encroachment drive in the area.

The owner of the house filled water in the tank because he reportedly planned to reconstruct the house. The police believe the boys saw the water tank and decided to bathe in it. They drowned in the tank.

The police say that if negligence is proved, a case will be registered against the owner of the house.

TOPICS:
drowning Karachi


