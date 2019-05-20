Taiser Town Scheme 45 plot balloting by end June

Karachi’s Malir Development Authority is most probably going to hold computerised balloting of its Taiser Town housing Scheme 45 by the end of June.

“A total of 170,000 application forms were received by the deadline of April 15, 2019,” MDA additional director-general Muhammad Sohail Khan told Samaa Digital.

The balloting will be held for 22,000 plots in different categories, including 80, 120, 240 and 400 square yards at the housing scheme which is spread over 21,000 acres.

The MDA decided to hold the balloting 60 days after the deadline for application forms.

The governing body will finalise development charges on residential plots at a meeting next week. This will be for the 80, 120, 240 and 400 square yard plots.

“The development charges are most probably going to be the same as the cost of land,” he said. For instance, if the cost an 80 square yard plot is Rs80,000 then the development charges would be implemented at the same price. He added that this was not final yet.

It will take an estimated Rs300,000 to Rs500,000 to build a house on the 80 and 120 square yard plots.

Taiser Town Scheme 45 is located near Gulshan-e-Maymar and Dream World Resort off the Northern Bypass. A large number of housing projects are already being developed there. This one was launched in 1996 and 2005 but could not be completed.

Recently the Sindh government decided to re-launch Scheme 45. The additional director-general said that the entire housing scheme would be completed in two years—if all went smoothly. He added that the past 10 to 15 years, had not been favorable at such types of housing schemes due to unrest and violence in the city.

Master planning for this scheme was contracted out to ECIL in 2003. The idea behind the scheme was to meet the demand for low and middle income people and create another economic base in the north-east of Karachi. The scheme was notified in 1986 as a KDA scheme. Later, it was handed over to the Malir Development Authority in 1996.