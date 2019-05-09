HOME > Local

Sukkur man arrested after murdering neighbour, burying wife alive

39 mins ago

A man reportedly buried his wife alive in Sukkur in a case of “honour” killing. 

The man, identified as Karim Bux, told the police where he buried his wife in the Salehpat Tehsil. The police have exhumed her body and sent it to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Sukkur SSP Irfan Samo said the man confessed to killing his wife when the police picked him up two days ago in an investigation into the murder of his neighbour, Sharafuddin. Buksh said he killed the neighbour and his wife.

Four other people were injured when he killed Sharafuddin.

