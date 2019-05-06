Steel Mill employees block Karachi-Thatta National Highway to protest privatization

Prime Minister Imran Khan has opposed the privatization of the Steel Mills and said it won't happen but, according to the protesters, no action has been taken to stop the privatization yet.
They wanted a senior government official, preferably the governor, to come speak to them. Governor Imran Ismail is from the PTI, which has said it will stop the privatization, so the protesters think it is only fair that he come and put his money where his party's mouth is. However, they ended their protest without the meeting, calling it a 'warning' for the government.
During the National Assembly session on May 2, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said the government was not considering privatizing the mills.