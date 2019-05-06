HOME > Local

Steel Mill employees block Karachi-Thatta National Highway to protest privatization

47 mins ago

They wanted the governor to come speak to them





Demonstrators blocked the National Highway in Karachi Monday morning for a short time to protest against the privatization of the Pakistan Steel Mills. 

The protesters were current and retired employees of the Steel Mills. They want the government to stop the privatization of the mills.

The retired employees were protesting because they haven't been paid their pensions yet. Ramazan is tomorrow (Tuesday) but we haven't got a penny yet, they say.

Both tracks of the National Highway were blocked. The road is used by commuters entering and leaving the city to head towards Thatta.

Related: Sheikh Rasheed, your portfolio is in danger

Prime Minister Imran Khan has opposed the privatization of the Steel Mills and said it won't happen but, according to the protesters, no action has been taken to stop the privatization yet.

They wanted a senior government official, preferably the governor, to come speak to them. Governor Imran Ismail is from the PTI, which has said it will stop the privatization, so the protesters think it is only fair that he come and put his money where his party's mouth is. However, they ended their protest without the meeting, calling it a 'warning' for the government.

During the National Assembly session on May 2, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said the government was not considering privatizing the mills.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
Karachi Pakistan Steel Mills


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
Karachi teen killed after kite string slits his throat
14 hours ago
14 hours ago
Flour prices go up in Karachi
19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Two boys drown in water tank in Karachi’s Korangi
23 hours ago
23 hours ago
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, national highway, protest, Pakistan steel mills, steel mills, PSM, Pakistan steel mills privatization, Karachi to thatta, traffic jam, KHI Alerts
 
MOST READ
Watch: Masked men rob Islamabad medical store
Watch: Masked men rob Islamabad medical store
12 killed as van rams into Islamabad toll plaza
12 killed as van rams into Islamabad toll plaza
Lahore factory to produce Pakistan's first locally manufactured cars
Lahore factory to produce Pakistan’s first locally manufactured cars
First Ramazan is on Tuesday, predicts Met department
First Ramazan is on Tuesday, predicts Met department
Uighur wives of Pakistanis forced to 'eat pork, drink alcohol'
Uighur wives of Pakistanis forced to ‘eat pork, drink alcohol’
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.