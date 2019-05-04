Landhi-Korangi zoo’s Canadian puma dies of lung infection

The Landhi-Korangi Zoo’s five-and-a-half year old male Canadian puma named Zolly died of a lung infection, an autopsy report has revealed.

The puma died in the middle of March and a blood sample was sent for an autopsy on March 16 to ascertain cause of death. Karachi Zoo Vet Dr Aamir Ismail said that by April 2, the report from Tabani’s Veterinary Laboratory confirmed a “lung infection”.

Dr Ismail could not explain how it had been infected and why it had not been treated. “In a lung infection death is sudden and you don’t end up finding out until it is too late,” he said.

The pair of Canadian pumas, Zolly and Percy, had given birth in November 2018 at Karachi Zoo and after two months, by January, the family was moved to the Landhi-Korangi Zoo.

Karachi Zoo senior director Mansoor Qazi initially denied the death had taken place. Upon being shown photographs of the puma in the cage, he said that it died about four months ago of tuberculosis.

Mayor Wasim Akhtar said that the death would be investigated.