HOME > Local

Illegal bike racing on the rise in Karachi

29 mins ago

After Sea View and Sharae Faisal, Shah Faisal Colony’s Azeempura Road has become a hub for illegal bike racing in Karachi.

Young bikers gather there after Sehri and the illegal racing continues till around 7:30am.

Residents say these bikers are putting the lives of residents at risk. “Recently, a woman was hit by a racing vehicle,” a resident said.

Shah Faisal Colony police station is located just a few meters away from this biking spot.

Sindh IG Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has taken notice of the police inaction over street racing on the roads of Shah Faisal Colony. He directed the Korangi SSP to present a report in this regard immediately.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
bike racing latest Sindh


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West welcome baby boy
19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Two brothers among three killed over land dispute
19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Man arrested for murdering wife in Swat
19 hours ago
19 hours ago
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
10 killed in blast outside Lahore's Data Darbar
10 killed in blast outside Lahore’s Data Darbar
Fire erupts in a superstore in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar
Fire erupts in a superstore in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar
Lahore factory to produce Pakistan's first locally manufactured cars
Lahore factory to produce Pakistan’s first locally manufactured cars
First Ramazan is on Tuesday, predicts Met department
First Ramazan is on Tuesday, predicts Met department
Fire breaks out in a building near Lahore's Kalma Chowk
Fire breaks out in a building near Lahore’s Kalma Chowk
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.