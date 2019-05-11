Illegal bike racing on the rise in Karachi

After Sea View and Sharae Faisal, Shah Faisal Colony’s Azeempura Road has become a hub for illegal bike racing in Karachi.

Young bikers gather there after Sehri and the illegal racing continues till around 7:30am.

Residents say these bikers are putting the lives of residents at risk. “Recently, a woman was hit by a racing vehicle,” a resident said.

Shah Faisal Colony police station is located just a few meters away from this biking spot.

Sindh IG Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has taken notice of the police inaction over street racing on the roads of Shah Faisal Colony. He directed the Korangi SSP to present a report in this regard immediately.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.