HOME > Local

Five killed in accident near Balochistan’s Khuzdar

May 15 , 2019

Five people were killed in an accident near Balochistan’s Khuzdar Wednesday morning. 

Two passenger coaches collided with a trailer, leaving five dead and 18, including children, injured.

According to the Levies, one coach was travelling from Quetta to Karachi while the other was going from Karachi to Panjgur.

The collision occurred near Ornach and was reportedly caused by speeding.

Related: One dead in accident at Nagan Chowrangi

Nine injured were brought to Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital whereas the rest were taken to hospitals in Bela and Wadh. Hospital sources say many of the injured are in critical condition.

The deceased and injured were all from Khuzdar.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
accident Balochistan


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Accident, balochistan, baluchistan, khuzdar, levies
 
MOST READ
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Eight housing schemes in Islamabad declared illegal
Eight housing schemes in Islamabad declared illegal
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
Men fight over stolen fuel at Karachi petrol station
Men fight over stolen fuel at Karachi petrol station
IMF programme will choke Pakistan's economic growth: expert
IMF programme will choke Pakistan’s economic growth: expert
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.