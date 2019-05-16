Five killed in accident near Balochistan’s Khuzdar

Five people were killed in an accident near Balochistan’s Khuzdar Wednesday morning.

Two passenger coaches collided with a trailer, leaving five dead and 18, including children, injured.

According to the Levies, one coach was travelling from Quetta to Karachi while the other was going from Karachi to Panjgur.

The collision occurred near Ornach and was reportedly caused by speeding.

Related: One dead in accident at Nagan Chowrangi

Nine injured were brought to Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital whereas the rest were taken to hospitals in Bela and Wadh. Hospital sources say many of the injured are in critical condition.

The deceased and injured were all from Khuzdar.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.