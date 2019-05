Six people have been rescued

A boat carrying 14 people, all from the same family, overturned in in the Indus River on Sunday. Six people have been rescued and three bodies retrieved from the river so far.Rescue teams are searching for the five other people. The people are all from the Solangi tribe.The Matiari deputy commissioner confirmed that there were 14 people in the boat. He said they have asked the Pakistan Navy for help with the rescue operation.The three bodies have been handed over to the family after medico legal formalities were completed.