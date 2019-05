A 10-year-old child died in Karachi’s Baldia Town after being electrocuted.

He touched an electric pole in Musharraf Colony while playing and the currents killed him. Neighbours say Shahbaz was playing in the lane when he was electrocuted.

They say they have lodged complaints with K-Electric regarding the pole before and a team from the company had come to repair the pole the very same day.

