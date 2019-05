The excise department recovered drugs from a suspect in Swabi and foiled his plan to transport the narcotics to Islamabad.

The excise police conducted a raid at the Swabi Interchange and intercepted a vehicle coming from Peshawar. From it they recovered 27kg of heroin and 8kg of hashish.

The suspect was taking the drugs from Peshawar to Islamabad.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.