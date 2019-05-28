250 plots demolished in Karachi’s Musa Colony

Over 250 plots, including residential units, were demolished in an anti-encroachment drive on Tuesday in Karachi’s Musa Colony.

The drive is being conducted on the orders of the Supreme Court to clear the track for Karachi Circular Railway.

The railways secretary was ordered to clear the track. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shalwani were advised to make KCR functional within a month.

The 44-kilometre track passes through different districts of Karachi. Many people have built shops, houses and other constructions on the track now.

The project started on May 15. It has been completed in the District East but over 30% of the track has yet to be cleared in District Central.

After Musa Colony, the drive will be carried out in Mujahid Colony and Nazimabad.

Many attempts have been made to clear the track before, but with little success. Residents and shopkeepers are reportedly encroaching on Pakistan Railways land for many years.

Last year, the railways authorities conducted the operation to clear the track in December. They were even assisted by the central district administration central and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. The operation ended after only 7.2 kilometre of the track was cleared in the District Central.

The drive was moved to District West but nothing was done after that.

