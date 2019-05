Twenty people were injured after an accident on the Indus Highway near Dera Ghazi Khan.

A speeding bus travelling from Mansehra to Karachi hit a trawler on the highway.

The injured were taken to the DG Khan teaching hospital, where 15 were discharged after receiving first aid. The remaining five were in more serious conditions and were referred to Karachi.

