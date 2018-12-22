Karachi gets new shelter home

December 22, 2018

If someone thinks they can escape accountability, they are mistaken, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said on Saturday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a shelter home near Civil hospital’s trauma centre in Karachi on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had also emphasised on accountability warning that his government will do everything for the opposition parties but the process of accountability would not be stopped.

“The opposition accuses us of carrying out revengeful acts against them,” PM Khan had said on Saturday, addressing a ceremony in Lahore held to highlight the 100-day performance of the Punjab government.

 
 


