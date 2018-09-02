Two coal miners die in Balochistan

Two coal miners died of suffocation in a coal mine in Balochistan’s Much tehsil, SAMAA TV reported Sunday.

The incident occurred in a coal mine of a local company in Bolan district.

The workers were digging 300 feet deep when they fainted due to suffocation.

The worker died due to the lack of oxygen, Inspector Mines Abdul Rasheed Abro said. “The workers died because of their own negligence. They were provided fans which they did not use,” he said.

The bodies were recovered after an hours-long rescue operation.

The deceased were identified as Gul Muhammad and Muhammad Hanif of Quetta.