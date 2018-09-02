Two coal miners die in Balochistan

September 2, 2018

Two coal miners died of suffocation in a coal mine in Balochistan’s Much tehsil, SAMAA TV reported Sunday.

The incident occurred in a coal mine of a local company in Bolan district.

The workers were digging 300 feet deep when they fainted due to suffocation.

The worker died due to the lack of oxygen, Inspector Mines Abdul Rasheed Abro said. “The workers died because of their own negligence. They were provided fans which they did not use,” he said.

The bodies were recovered after an hours-long rescue operation.

The deceased were identified as Gul Muhammad and Muhammad Hanif of Quetta.

 
 
 

See Also

Two sisters shot at, injured in Quetta

September 2, 2018 11:24 pm

Imran Khan has wasted his 22-year struggle in just 10 days: Fazlur Rahman

August 30, 2018 6:42 pm

Jam Kamal says the BAP will support PTI’s Arif Alvi in the presidential election

August 29, 2018 3:53 pm

By-elections in PB-35 Mastung and PB-40 Khuzdar to be held on October 14

August 27, 2018 11:42 am

Jam Kamal takes oath as Balochistan’s chief minister

August 19, 2018 5:59 pm

MNA Aslam Bhootani says Gwadar is in the Stone Age, with no electricity, water or gas

August 18, 2018 4:49 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.