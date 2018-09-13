Three soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in N Waziristan operation

September 14, 2018

File Photo: ISPR

At least four terrorists, including an operational commander Aftab Parakay, were killed by security forces in an intelligence based raid in North Waziristan.

Three soldiers of the army, Naib Subedar Nazir Ahmed Chandio, Sepoy Fakhar and Sepoy Amir, were also martyred in an exchange of fire with the militants.

According to army’s media wing, the terrorists were involved in an attack on security forces on September 12.

A soldier, Lieutenant Moeen, was killed in the September 12 attack on a security forces convoy.

 
 
 

See Also

Karachi police arrest three suspected ISIS kidnappers

September 12, 2018 7:13 pm

This Peshawar rabab music shop doesn’t like making a noise

September 9, 2018 10:31 am

‘At least 100 security forces killed’ in fight for Afghan city

August 13, 2018 7:04 pm

Six dead as gunmen storm Afghan govt building, 11 killed in bus bombing

July 31, 2018 8:01 pm

Five soldiers martyred in Battagram

July 26, 2018 2:30 pm

NACTA and SECP are going to work together to end terror financing

July 24, 2018 6:04 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Web Desk

Omar Shaukat

Khalid Azim Chaudhry

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.