A student at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University in Nawabshah says her English professor harassed her

While speaking on SAMAA TV programme ‘Nadeem Malik Live’ on Monday, she said that her English professor Aamir Khattak has been “targeting her for the last six months”.“He misbehaved with me and once held my hand in his office,” Farzana Jamali remarked. "I have been harassed."The professor, on the other hand, denied the allegation.“She [Farzana] has not been coming to university regularly. You can even check the attendance sheet. I just yelled at her for being absent. She got angry and left the class after threatening me,” Khattak responded. He alleged that Farzana’s family members had attacked him after the incident.“[Khattak] is the head of her department and she is not even enrolled in his classes. He only asked her to improve her regularity but she threatened him,” said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Vice-Chancellor Arshad Saleem. His remarks came before the university's inquiry committee filed its investigation report.Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah have also taken notice of the incident.