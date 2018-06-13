Quetta incubation centre applications open soon

The National Incubation Centre in Quetta will soon be accepting applications for ideas which can be turned into business opportunities.

The NIC was started in May and is a 560-million-rupee project funded by the information ministry and National Technology Fund. Balochistan’s BUITEMS is a partner as is LUMS.

The idea is to get young people to innovate to solve problems through start-ups.

Incubation centres have opened in Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar already and one is in the works in Karachi.

PLAN9 is perhaps one of Pakistan’s most successful incubation centres as it has launched at least 60 ventures. The young people are given funding, equipment and mentoring. Patari, for example, is something that started here.