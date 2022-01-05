Wednesday, January 5, 2022  | 31 Jamadilawal, 1443
Human Rights

Sindh to punish businesses employing labour under 12 years

Violators to be booked

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 5, 2022
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 5, 2022 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Listen to the story
The Sindh police have launched a crackdown against businesses employing underage labourers. Violators will be booked. According to senior police officers, children under the age of 12 years can't be employed, especially at small shops, tyre shops, and hotels. Violators will be punished under child labour protection laws. On Tuesday, during a raid, the police arrested two shopkeepers. They have been booked under Section 337A (punishment of shajjah) of the Pakistan Penal Code. According to a report by UNICEF, nearly 3.3 million Pakistani children are threatened by child labour which deprives them of education, health, and a proper childhood. Most of the underage labourers are employed in industries such as brick kilns and carpets. Child labour laws in Pakistan The minimum age for admission to work under the Mines Act 1923 is 15 years and the minimum age for hazardous work is 14 years under the Employment of Children Act 1991, currently applicable in Islamabad, Balochistan and Sindh. The Employment Of Children Act 1991 defines a “child” as a person under 14 years of age and an “adolescent” under 18 years of age. These definitions override the definitions in other labour laws of Pakistan. The Constitution regards the minimum age as 14 years, but the 18th Amendment raised the minimum age to 16 years without amending the labour laws. Article 25(A) of the Constitution states that the state has to provide compulsory education to all children between the ages of five and 16 years. This means that a child below the age of 16 years of age can’t be allowed to work. There are certain exceptions to the law as well. “No child has to be employed in any occupation, establishment or process defined as hazardous for children except where such process is carried by the family as a business or in any (training) school established, assisted and recognized by the government,” reads the Constitution. The minimum age for children to work under newly enacted legislation is 14 years in KP and 15 years in Punjab. The minimum age for hazardous work still remains 14 in Balochistan and Islamabad but has been raised to 18 years in KP, Punjab, and Sindh.
CHILD LABOUR Sindh
