Wednesday, December 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Remove ‘not a Muslim’ declaration from NADRA forms, says petitioner

SHC seeks reply from the federal government

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Remove ‘not a Muslim’ declaration from NADRA forms, says petitioner

Photo: File

A man moved the Sindh High Court against a declaration on the NADRA forms for non-Muslims.

The petitioner said NADRA forms for non-Muslims require applicants to tick a declaration saying that declare that they are not Muslims.

non-muslims in pakistan
A picture of the declaration on the forms for Christians. Photo: IHRC Special Issue #1, 2019

The declaration for Christian reads: I hereby declare an Oath that I am not Muslim and belong to Christianity Religion.

For Muslim, it reads: I declare and solemnly affirm that I believe in the absolute and unqualified finality of the Prophethood of Muhammad (peace be upon him), the last of the prophets, and I do not believe in, or recognize as a prophet or religious reformer, any person who claimed or claims to be a prophet, in any sense of the word or of any description whatsoever, after Muhammad (peace be upon him), nor I do belong to the Quadiani group or the Lahori group (who call themselves ‘Ahmadis’ or by any other name).

It is sufficient for non-Muslims to just mention that they are Hindus or Christians, said the petitioner. There is no point in making them declare that they are not Muslims, he added.

The court has asked the deputy attorney-general to help the court with the case. A reply has been summoned from the federal government as well.

rights of minorities, rights of religious minorities in pakistan, pakistan minorites
 

