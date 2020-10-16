Friday, October 16, 2020  | 27 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Human Rights

Zainab Alert app launched across Pakistan to report missing children

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Zainab Alert app launched across Pakistan to report missing children

Photo: SAMAA TV

The Ministry of Human Rights launched on Thursday the Zainab Alert app across Pakistan.

According to the ministry, the application will ensure timely reporting of rape cases and help the police reporting and recovering missing children.

During the inauguration ceremony of the app on Thursday, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said the Zainab Alert app was the need of the time.

“The past government had already begun work on an alert, which was named “mera bacha” [my child] on the prime minister’s portal but that was never completed,” she said. “The Zainab Alert app has been integrated with district police stations throughout the country.”

It is linked with 36 district police stations in Punjab, 33 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 50 in Sindh.

Related: Parliament passes Zainab Alert Bill for recovery of missing children

Mazari explained that the after the launch of the app, the police will not have to wait for a complaint to be lodged and can start investigations immediately. The police will be answerable if they delay the process, she said.

“The prime minister will monitor the application himself,” she said, adding that so far, over three million residents have already downloaded it.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that the application was important to bring the laws into action.

The Zainab Alert app has been named after seven-year-old Zainab Ansari who was raped and murdered in Kasur. Her case sparked national outrage and a conversation about child abuse.

The app was developed after the National Assembly passed the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Act (ZARRA) in March 2020.

Her father, Amin Ansari, attended the inauguration ceremony. “The application is very important for the protection of our children,” he said, adding that should work without any political means.

FaceBook WhatsApp
rape shireen mazari Zainab Alert app
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
zainab alert app, zainab alert bill, zainab alert act 2020, zainab alert application
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
No locally bought dollars in 'foreign currency' accounts
No locally bought dollars in ‘foreign currency’ accounts
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Astronauts, scientists answer Karachi fourth graders science questions
Astronauts, scientists answer Karachi fourth graders science questions
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
Joblessness in Pakistan to reach 30-year peak in 2021
Joblessness in Pakistan to reach 30-year peak in 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.