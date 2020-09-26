Islamabad: Pakistani Hindus end protest outside Indian High Commission

The Pakistan Hindu Council has announced that it will be ending its protest outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, the council’s president, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani said on Saturday.

Thousands of Hindus from across the country gathered outside the embassy on Thursday. They staged a sit-in calling out the Indian government over its lack of investigation in the killing of 11 migrant Hindus in India’s Jodhpur.

On August 9, a Hindu family that had migrated to Lodta Haridasot were found dead at their residence in a village under mysterious circumstances.

The protesters have accused India’s secret service of poisoning the family and have demanded a detailed investigation into the case.

“We have decided to end the protests for now,” Vankwani said. “But this is just a warning for the Indian forces and government. If our demands are not met, we take our protest to the Wagah Border,” he warned.

He added that they will file a petition over the matter in court. “We have prepared a declaration resolution resolve and have pasted a copy of it outside the Indian Embassy as well.”

Vankwani also recently met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, seeking his help to pressure India to release the results of the initial investigations into the case.

He told the minister that the daughter of the deceased head of the family, Shrimati Mukhi, had filed an FIR in Sanghar over the incident, nominating the RSS and BJP for their involvement in the murder of her family members.

She said that her father, mother and other family members were murdered after they refused to spy on Pakistan and issue anti-Pakistan statements at the behest of Indian intelligence agency RAW, he added.

Earlier this week, the Foreign Office had summoned the Indian Charge d’Affaires to register Pakistan’s concerns over the mysterious deaths of the family. According to a statement by the ministry, the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi has asked the Indian government to provide copies of the FIRs and initial investigations reports in the case.

“India has failed to share any substantive details regarding the cause and circumstances of the deaths,” the statement added. The foreign ministry has, however, assured the protesters that it will keep urging the Indian government to investigate the matter.