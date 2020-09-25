Islamabad: Pakistani Hindus protest outside Indian Embassy over Jodhpur killings

11 members of a migrant Hindu family were allegedly poisoned

On August 9, a Hindu family that had migrated to Lodta Haridasot were found dead at their residence in a village under mysterious circumstances.

Following this, their relatives and other Hindus from multiple parts of Sindh gathered and rallied in the capital chanting “we want justice”.

Sikhs from Nankana Sahib joined the rally as well. The protesters had placards in their hands calling out India's Modi government.

PTI MNA Ramesh Kumar Vankwani is heading the protest. The protesters have accused India’s secret service of poisoning the family and want a detailed investigation into the case.

“Our aim is to rattle the Indian High Commission,” Vankwani said. “It has been over a month since the incident took place but we haven’t gotten any answers yet.”

The MNA also recently met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, seeking his help to pressure India to release the results of the initial investigations into the case. Vankwani told the minister that the daughter of the deceased head of the family, Shrimati Mukhi, had filed an FIR in Sanghar over the incident, nominating the RSS and BJP for their involvement in the murder of her family members.

She said that her father, mother and other family members were murdered after they refused to spy on Pakistan and issue anti-Pakistan statements at the behest of Indian intelligence agency RAW, he added.

Earlier this week, the Foreign Office had summoned the Indian Charge d’Affaires to register Pakistan’s concerns over the mysterious deaths of the family.

According to a statement by the ministry, the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi has asked the Indian government to provide copies of the FIRs and initial investigations reports in the case.

“India has failed to share any substantive details regarding the cause and circumstances of the deaths,” the statement added. The foreign ministry has, however, assured the protesters that it will keep urging the Indian government to investigate the matter.

The protest will continue today (Friday) as more people are expected to join from across the country.