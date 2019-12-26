Thursday, December 26, 2019  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Human Rights

UN declares Malala Yousafzai ‘most famous teenager of the decade’

SAMAA | - Posted: December 26, 2019 | Last Updated: 1 min ago
UN declares Malala Yousafzai ‘most famous teenager of the decade’

Pakistani education activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai became the most famous teenager in the world of the 21st century, reported a UN review.

In its three-part decade review, UN News singles out events that happened between 2010 and the end of 2013. The UN highlighted the devastating Haiti earthquake in 2010, the beginning of the ongoing Syrian conflict for 2011 and Malala’s work in favour of girls’ education for 2012.

“From a young age, Pakistani student Malala Yousafzai was known for speaking out in favour of the education of girls, and highlighting the atrocities of Taliban,” states UN News.

It points out that Malala was born and brought up in the volatile Swat Valley and while taking the bus home from school, in October 2012, she, and two other girls, were shot by a Taliban gunman: she was hit in the head by a bullet, but survived and eventually recovered.

“Malala’s activism and profile have only grown since the assassination attempt. She won several high-profile awards, including the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize and became a UN Messenger of Peace in 2017, with a special focus on girls’ education,” the report adds.

In 2014, Malala became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her efforts for children’s rights.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
